Donald Smith & Company Upped Its Avianca Holdings (AVH) Position by $1.16 Million; Share Value Declined; Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.17 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 2.72 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.1239 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3839. About 115,548 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 418,746 shares to 336,644 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 708,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $20.32 million activity. Another trade for 37,530 shares valued at $644,373 was sold by Ketchum Steven B. 42,624 shares valued at $745,468 were sold by Kennedy Joseph T on Thursday, January 31.