Donald Smith & Company Trimmed Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position By $29.91 Million; Raven Industries (RAVN) Shorts Raised By 9.92%

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) had an increase of 9.92% in short interest. RAVN’s SI was 445,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.92% from 405,200 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s short sellers to cover RAVN’s short positions. The SI to Raven Industries Inc’s float is 1.25%. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 34,706 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) stake by 18.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 5.98 million shares as Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)’s stock rose 36.49%. The Donald Smith & Company Inc holds 26.22 million shares with $141.83M value, down from 32.20 million last quarter. Gold Fields Ltd now has $4.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 7.80 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased Diamond S Shipping stake by 104,809 shares to 597,384 valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Era Group (NYSE:ERA) stake by 272,526 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was raised too.

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Fields swings to H1 profit but headline EPS falls – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Gold Fields Stock Skyrocketed by Over 50% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Fields warns H1 headline earnings could drop as much as 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Fields Looks Interesting At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Raven Industries, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 0.65% more from 26.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 58,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 79,481 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,053 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 35 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 114 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 390 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 261,150 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.05% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Voya Investment Ltd Liability invested in 14,723 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 55,884 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has 17,899 shares.

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on October 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 33.45 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.