Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Its Avianca Holdings (AVH) Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Has Upped by Riverpark Capital Management Llc

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.23M market cap company. It closed at $4.03 lastly. It is down 58.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AVIANCA 1Q OPER REV. $1.17B; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $210.86. About 205,265 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.60 million activity. $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. $861,907 worth of stock was sold by Klarich Lee on Thursday, January 10. On Friday, February 1 the insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 249 shares. Granite Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,731 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,001 shares. Zacks Management has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 342 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 0.07% or 16,930 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.68% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Westpac Banking accumulated 6,453 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Guggenheim Capital Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 28,181 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Natl Pension Ser invested in 0.1% or 108,027 shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated Limited holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 69,820 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,130 shares to 12,879 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,483 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 178,943 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold by 678,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,711 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).