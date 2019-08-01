Donald Smith & Company Holding in Kinross Gold (KGC) Has Trimmed by $6.78 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $462,830

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 231,133 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT)

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 46.85 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16M, down from 49.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.72% or $0.3104 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3304. About 19.58 million shares traded or 79.71% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 27,520 shares to 88,915 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

