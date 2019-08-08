Donald Smith & Company Upped Stake in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) by $3.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Increased Stake by $344,592

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 8.89M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 15.27 million shares traded or 92.93% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 09/04/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC – GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 703,733 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has 12,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 246,661 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 279,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Montgomery holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 36,239 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 3.29 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 183,262 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 43,415 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 47,000 shares. Axa holds 0% or 41,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries: Hard To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Defying shareholders, Nabors keep Crane on its board – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 880,893 shares to 22.76 million shares, valued at $255.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 12.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR).