Donald Smith & Company Has Increased Its Stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) as Shares Declined; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Position in At&T (T) Has Cut by $19.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.54M market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 76,302 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 58.23% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 09/03/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.6%; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 10/05/2018 – AVIANCA 1Q OPER REV. $1.17B

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 622,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 24.89 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780.64M, down from 25.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 158,886 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,993 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 40,310 shares to 545,399 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 11,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,146 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global.

