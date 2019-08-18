Donald Smith & Company Trimmed Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Position as Stock Price Rose; Light Street Capital Management Lifted Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $481,312 as Stock Price Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 12.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 6.68 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45 million, down from 19.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 18.18M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares to 662,250 shares, valued at $85.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,850 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Management, a California-based fund reported 1,236 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,113 shares. Prudential owns 402,558 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 3,546 shares. Amer National Insurance Tx reported 0.62% stake. Hoplite Mngmt Lp owns 82,969 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 58,816 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.66M shares. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 1.11 million shares or 1.8% of the stock. Cidel Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,020 shares. Argent Trust owns 1,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 98,289 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 82,207 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Llc accumulated 22,462 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” on April 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Any Dent Disney+ Makes in Netflix’s Dominance Could Pump Up DIS Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix signs deal with Game of Thrones creators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.