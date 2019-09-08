Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding by $3.84 Million; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Increased Its Stake by $874,038

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 11.66M shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS SAYS EXPLORATION KEY TO GROWTH;M&A `BASICALLY DONE’; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) by 70.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 79,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 191,458 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 112,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 1.30 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 20,514 shares to 825,884 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 2.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 108,431 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Northern Tru reported 1.57 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 628,619 shares. 27,304 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 182,928 shares. Systematic LP has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 25,625 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 186,900 shares. Eam Invsts holds 277,404 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 345,907 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% or 83,635 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 246,788 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,159 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.