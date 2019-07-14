Donald Smith & Company Lowered Nabors Industries (NBR) Holding by $2.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Knowles (KN) Stake Lifted by Mcclain Value Management Llc

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 797,275 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries (NBR) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 708,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 17.32M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 123,570 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 83,181 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Llc invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 188,508 shares. Covalent Limited Liability Co holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 556,480 shares. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 0% or 28,377 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0% or 246,661 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 331,606 shares. Donald Smith And Company Incorporated stated it has 1.75 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Oppenheimer And Communication reported 43,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 703,733 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Industries: Current Market Sell-Off Creates Buying Opportunity! – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Clears Some Air In Short-Run, But Debt Overhang Is Not Gone – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) CEO Anthony Petrello on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.