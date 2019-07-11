Donald Smith & Company Position in Korea Electric Power (KEP) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Kb Home (KBH) Holder Jump Trading Raised Its Position by $452,496 as Shares Rose

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 616,173 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 749,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 46,491 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 35.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,161 shares to 739 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,378 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 51,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 113,095 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mgmt Llc Nj stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lakewood Capital LP accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 2,622 shares stake. American Gp has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Long Pond Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 566,680 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 143,983 shares. Invesco holds 180,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

