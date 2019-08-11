Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Its Avianca Holdings (AVH) Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 74,275 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 11,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avianca declares annual dividend of COP$46 – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Avianca (AVH) This Earnings Season? (Revised) – Zacks.com” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avianca Brasil plummets after bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clouds On The Horizon For The Investment Grade Credit Market In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,757 shares to 498,993 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 158,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,136 shares to 83,336 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.