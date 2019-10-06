Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Era Group (ERA) Stake by $2.18 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake by $4.51 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 173,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 638,037 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, down from 811,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 1.52M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Era Group (ERA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 272,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 862,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Era Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 47,471 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO

More notable recent Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Era Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Pot Stocks Poised to Win in Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Square Stock Is the Best Bet for the Next-Era of Tech – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) by 307,927 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 68,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,266 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ERA shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 3.41% less from 19.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 224,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Redwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). 1.13 million are held by Donald Smith &. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 82,283 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 10,173 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 80,208 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Ancora Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 12,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 8,022 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 31,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 15,118 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested in 245,848 shares.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HUYA Inc. (HUYA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UFPI or LPX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F. Nicholas Grasberger III Appointed to LP Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 685,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 399,736 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 0.03% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 192,520 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.11M shares. 6,150 were accumulated by Ls Advsr Ltd Llc. Pictet Asset Limited holds 1.16 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,981 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 160,547 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 5,562 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 191,221 shares. 2.04M are held by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 159,398 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.03 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.