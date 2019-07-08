Donald Smith & Company Lifted Position in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) by $3.84 Million as Stock Rose; Gendell Jeffrey L Holds Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 5.24 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 98,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 243,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 145,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 1.77 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 12/04/2018 – @timseymour bets $UAL is about to soar to new heights in his Fast Pitch; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares to 195,567 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Florida-based Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.32% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Prudential Inc stated it has 0.07% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 533,401 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,545 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 43,288 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 15,768 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 4,878 shares stake. Leuthold Group Llc has invested 0.6% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 40,945 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.28% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,200 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 13,519 shares.