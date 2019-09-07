Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Avianca Holdings (AVH) as Share Value Rose; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Position in Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) by $401,718

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2,110 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 197,488 shares traded or 53.00% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 139,970 shares to 467,500 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 340,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

