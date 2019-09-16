Donald Smith & Company Increased By $1.29 Million Its Korea Electric Power (KEP) Position; Franklin Covey Co (FC)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donald Smith & Company Inc acquired 117,683 shares as Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Donald Smith & Company Inc holds 2.27M shares with $25.14 million value, up from 2.15 million last quarter. Korea Electric Power Corp now has $13.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 67,937 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP

Franklin Covey Co (FC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 32 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 20 cut down and sold stock positions in Franklin Covey Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.15 million shares, up from 6.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Franklin Covey Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company has market cap of $495.39 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers clients with training in management skills, relationship skills, and individual effectiveness, as well as personal-effectiveness literature and electronic educational solutions.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 11.59% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 401,453 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 881,276 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.04% invested in the company for 366,887 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,400 shares.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 18,013 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has risen 45.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 23.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) stake by 333,801 shares to 2.69M valued at $25.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stake by 434,958 shares and now owns 1.77M shares. Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) was reduced too.