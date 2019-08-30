Donald Smith & Company Has Raised Avianca Holdings (AVH) Stake by $1.16 Million; First Washington Has Upped Holding in Intrexon (XON) by $1.37 Million as Stock Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 31,770 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 274,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 548,863 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 27,222 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 2.26 million shares to 46.85M shares, valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.