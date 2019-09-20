Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed Holding in American International Group (AIG) by $4.97 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 93,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.48M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 3.42M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $189.88. About 13.45M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,082 shares to 16,721 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 135,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.22M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.