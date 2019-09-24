Donald Smith & Company Has Increased Its Stake in Celestica (CLS) as Shares Declined; Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $167.16 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 114,297 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 15.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 62.39M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737.39M, down from 77.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 8.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co reported 32,100 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 470,000 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 632,888 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marshall Wace Llp owns 1.33M shares. Nomura Inc reported 1.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0.35% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 3.12% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13.21M shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 11,219 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Associates Management Inc accumulated 2.51% or 7.23 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 732,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 107,541 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kbc Gru Nv holds 506,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 20,000 shares to 702,475 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 65.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ardagh Group S A.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment strikes deal with DrafKings – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eldorado And Caesars Join Forces: A Review – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Gordon Ramsay will bring steakhouse concept to KC area – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.