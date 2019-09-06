Donald Smith & Company Raised Its Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding by $3.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Held by Rbf Capital Llc

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 316,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 21.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 5.21 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS – SUBSIDIARY HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN AGG’S 90% INTEREST IN ASANKO GOLD MINE, ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN GHANA ( AGM); 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Partners Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 78,227 shares. First City reported 68,333 shares stake. 63,592 are held by Altavista Wealth. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 544,369 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 67,249 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Chou Assocs Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,376 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 31,050 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 53,297 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 44.08M shares. Riverhead Management Ltd owns 202,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Ci Inc has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 13,477 were reported by Beacon Grp Inc. Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 551,304 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,068 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 31,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,087 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).