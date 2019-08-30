Donald Smith & Company Maintains Stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH); As Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.038 during the last trading session, reaching $2.688. About 114,116 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Margin Metrics; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 203,478 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronav Sa by 267,020 shares to 570,654 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 3.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.82M shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Avianca Advances Plan to Manage Outstanding Liabilities – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avianca Holdings SA 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avianca Holdings S.A. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC announce an agreement for the sale and purchase of fourteen aircraft – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) CEO HernÃ¡n RincÃ³n on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 158,007 shares to 966,009 shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 169,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire State Realty Trust A (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 179,978 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Grp Inc Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Agf Invs Incorporated accumulated 9,846 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,035 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 8,895 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Lc owns 443,339 shares. Amer Mgmt accumulated 4.21% or 1.52M shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 6,200 shares. Rgm Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 9.63% or 2.37M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 599,878 shares. Ami Asset has invested 0.74% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 531 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 22.89 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.