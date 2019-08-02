Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) as Stock Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 9,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $247.37. About 985,645 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 7.12M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 178,943 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $26.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 110,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Pyxus International.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 2.88M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kings Point Cap Management holds 537 shares. Ashford Mngmt invested in 2,820 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.2% or 1,711 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.02% or 53,073 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tompkins Finance has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 10,289 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,229 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 6,512 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.