Donald Smith & Company Has Decreased Position in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) by $6.78 Million; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Valuation Rose, Holder Baupost Group Has Raised Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 423,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.18M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.22 million, down from 9.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 3.09M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches ‘GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 08/05/2018 – JETBLUE EXPANDS SERVICE IN HAVANA & MEXICO CITY; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MLN, UP 9.6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE 2661-1387 TO JOIN TWU; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names New President as CEO Shifts to Long-Term Strategy

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.37M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Airlines And Delta Beat, Buy JetBlue; Sell Blue Apron, Caution On Roku And Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Adds Teri McClure to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Still Staying Away From JetBlue Despite Gains In Load Factor And Analyst Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 43,337 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 66,746 shares. Covington Cap invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 184,785 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 4.82 million shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 141,844 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc stated it has 414,174 shares. 26.54 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Macquarie Ltd has 109,300 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj reported 14,750 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc reported 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 825,088 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 78,675 shares. Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Lp owns 449,170 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 15,535 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 2,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,689 shares. Penn Cap stated it has 1.64% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vanguard owns 3.96 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Lc stated it has 317,456 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc accumulated 0.05% or 509,105 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 143,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.26 million shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hillsdale Inv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,100 shares. Zeke Cap Lc accumulated 3,357 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 2,109 shares.