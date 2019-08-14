Donald Smith & Company Has Increased Its Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Position by $3.84 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed by $660,350 Its Holding

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 66.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,386 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 809,703 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 7.98 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 880,893 shares to 22.76M shares, valued at $255.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,993 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.18 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares to 252,119 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

