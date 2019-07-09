Donald Smith & Company Increased Its Holding in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) by $3.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.57 Million Its Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 34,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,655 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 118,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 357,026 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 6.39M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 12/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Golden Horseshoe to Congress Project; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 09/05/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – KRASNY PROJECT: VOSTOCHNY GOLD MINERALIZATION FURTHER EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 149,757 shares to 498,993 shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,973 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY).

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Evercore Inc. (EVR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Gold Fields (GFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Gold Fields Limited (GFI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Fields: Thoughts On Recent Price Action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Summit, Sterling, TA, Francisco Partners, Huron, GTCR, Gryphon, TPG – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $30.56 million activity. $190,250 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 112,313 shares to 822,656 shares, valued at $98.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 33,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Acceleron Pharma Rose 24% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene & Acceleron’s BLA for Luspatercept Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cambridge’s Imara going up against pharma giants, gene editing with $63M round – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Granahan Investment Incorporated Ma reported 218,464 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.47M shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 31,167 shares or 0% of the stock. 188,388 are owned by Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Geode Ltd owns 541,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 8,116 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 292,230 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 166,523 shares. Td Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 35,259 shares. 5,680 are owned by Natixis. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.11% or 497,700 shares. Alps reported 0.04% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.