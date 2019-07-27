Donald Smith & Company Holding in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Increased by $3.84 Million as Valuation Rose; As A F L A C (AFL) Stock Rose, Lbmc Investment Advisors Raised by $1.84 Million Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 6.23M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Agrees JV in Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Dealing In Securities By Directors Of Major Subsidiaries; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29 million on Monday, February 4. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

