Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Holding in Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) as Stock Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) as Shares Rose

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 26,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 179,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41 million, down from 206,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 889,309 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 79,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 820,687 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 900,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Blue Capital Reinsurance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 26,285 shares traded. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 25.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.