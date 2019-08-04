Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Mfa Financial (MFA) Stake; American Capital Management Lowered By $1.21 Million Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position

American Capital Management Inc decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 35.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 7,738 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 14,022 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 21,760 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $8.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 638,509 shares as Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA)’s stock declined 3.88%. The Donald Smith & Company Inc holds 2.44M shares with $17.76M value, down from 3.08M last quarter. Mfa Financial Inc. now has $3.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.50M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) or 234,411 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 48,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack & Inc has invested 2.5% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 748,115 shares stake. Putnam Invests Lc holds 6.48 million shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 2.46% or 35.01 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 102,537 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 17,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 154,435 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.97% or 399,760 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 283,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 500 shares. 165,445 are held by Centurylink Invest. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% or 125,031 shares.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MFA’s profit will be $81.09M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “MFA Financial Inc.: MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 29 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, March 13. Nomura upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Monday, April 1. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $180 target.

American Capital Management Inc increased Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 3,830 shares to 104,895 valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stake by 17,320 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was raised too.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 15.80 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 22 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 2,492 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 132,932 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 1,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 7,544 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 71,144 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 134 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 31,770 shares. Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,057 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 15,717 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Dubuque National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Dean Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,949 shares.