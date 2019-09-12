Domtar (UFS) to pay $0.46 on Oct 15, 2019; Finjan Holdings (FNJN) Shorts Up By 5.63%

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) is expected to pay $0.46 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:UFS) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Domtar Corp’s current price of $35.78 translates into 1.27% yield. Domtar Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 568,929 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) had an increase of 5.63% in short interest. FNJN’s SI was 425,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.63% from 403,100 shares previously. With 97,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s short sellers to cover FNJN’s short positions. The SI to Finjan Holdings Inc’s float is 2.38%. The stock increased 10.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 56,635 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – Blue Coat Systems LLC vs Finjan, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/21/2018; 19/03/2018 – HALCYON MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS A 14.2 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 10/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S AVAILABLE CASH BALANCES AND CASH GENERATED FROM FUTURE OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings FY17 EPS 90c; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-ENTERED CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CARBON BLACK ON APRIL 6, COS RESOLVED PENDING LITIGATION MATTERS

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company has market cap of $53.59 million. The firm owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security.

More notable recent Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Finjan’s Patent Portfolio Well-Positioned For Upcoming Cases – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Finjan to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Appeals court sides against Finjan patent – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Finjan to Present at Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:FNJN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domtar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 7.97 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.