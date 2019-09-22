Domtar (UFS) to pay $0.46 on Oct 15, 2019; Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shorts Decreased By 8.21%

Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. EMX’s SI was 35,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 39,000 shares previously. With 87,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s short sellers to cover EMX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 17,461 shares traded. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) has risen 8.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EMX News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Eurasian Development Bank’s Proposed Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 29/04/2018 – China and India are part of a Eurasian institution that can make that possible; 07/03/2018 KAZAKH MINER EURASIAN RESOURCES REVIVES EFFORTS TO SELL FRONTIER COPPER MINE IN DRC; 11/05/2018 – EURASIAN UNION, IRAN TO SIGN TEMPORARY FREE-TRADE DEAL MAY 17; 15/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Russia: Eurasian Economic Union Ag Times No. 1 of 2018 – March 15, 2018

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) is expected to pay $0.46 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:UFS) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Domtar Corp’s current price of $34.41 translates into 1.32% yield. Domtar Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 1.27 million shares traded or 81.92% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week

More notable recent EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “EMX Royalty Provides an Update on the Queensland Gold Project in Australia – Junior Mining Network” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EMX Royalty to Purchase Additional Goodpaster Royalty Interests and Make Equity Investment in Corvus Gold – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “EMX Royalty Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Millrock Announces Strategic Investment by EMX Royalty Corporation â€“ Goodpaster Gold District, Alaska – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “EMX Royalty Receives Escrow Payment Bringing Total Cash Received to US $67 Million From the Sale of Malmyzh – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $113.01 million. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar Corporation: A Solid Income And Capital Appreciation Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar has $5600 highest and $3900 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 38.04% above currents $34.41 stock price. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Domtar Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru reported 6,709 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,269 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 45,798 shares. 72,139 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 25,351 shares. 104,760 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 1,455 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 12,134 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Ajo L P holds 0.32% or 1.39 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Renaissance Tech Limited Com accumulated 374,942 shares. Alberta Investment Management invested 0.04% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Dupont Capital Management stated it has 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 33,634 are owned by Mason Street Limited Company.