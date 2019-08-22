Domtar (UFS) Stock Value Declined While Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Stake by $1.51 Million; As Thor Industries (THO) Shares Declined, North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 30,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 97,975 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 67,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 261,673 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 270,132 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.74 million for 6.95 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,320 shares. Bb&T reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 352,079 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Pnc Fincl Group accumulated 0% or 55,804 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 305 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com reported 41,925 shares. Duncker Streett & has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 62,116 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 281,372 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 36,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares to 40,185 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,330 shares to 17,955 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,295 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).