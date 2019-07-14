Domtar (UFS) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Stake; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Valuation Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 576,863 shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 11,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12M, up from 571,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 3.90M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 98,985 shares to 73,981 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 162,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,036 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield owns 910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 671,059 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sandhill Prns Limited Liability Company reported 12,482 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares &, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,003 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.76% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farmers Commercial Bank reported 0.56% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 370,699 shares. Cap Mngmt Corp Va has 8,400 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 0.66% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 49,465 shares. Cypress Capital Gru owns 12,927 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,179 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 181,500 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 5.91 million shares to 9.98 million shares, valued at $112.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 596,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,783 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

