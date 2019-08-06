Domtar (UFS) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $7.74 Million; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Boosted Position by $862,404 as Share Price Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 157,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 764,080 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 606,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 192,656 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 4.64 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,608 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 149,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.06% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 99 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested in 92,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 404,819 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 150 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 236 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 399,521 shares. 700 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10,700 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,661 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cheyne Capital Mngmt (Uk) Llp stated it has 48,200 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Llc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Retirement Of Alabama reported 674,732 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 47,265 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Fmr Limited Liability reported 920,941 shares. 867,019 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.29% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 3.28 million shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 29,071 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Stanley holds 0.06% or 20,093 shares in its portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,529 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2.94 million shares. Westpac Bk owns 943,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

