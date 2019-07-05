Domtar (UFS) Reaches $42.55 After 6.00% Down Move; Greenbrier Companies Has 1.02 Sentiment

The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 207,923 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TXThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.69B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $40.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UFS worth $161.58 million less.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 85 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 83 sold and reduced equity positions in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 30.25 million shares, down from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Greenbrier Companies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 53 Increased: 56 New Position: 29.

Among 4 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Domtar had 8 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6 to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 7. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity. 11,272 shares were sold by Garcia Michael Dennis, worth $580,733.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 52.31% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.65 per share. UFS’s profit will be $62.66M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.25% negative EPS growth.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 9.47% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for 197,201 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore owns 264,007 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.67% invested in the company for 30,915 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 1.15% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 63,700 shares.

