Domtar (UFS) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lifted Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Eagle Capital Management Llc

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 557,837 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS)

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16M, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Unscathed as Investors Look Past Scandal: Street Wrap; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Domtar (UFS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares to 224,454 shares, valued at $264.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 268,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.92M shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

