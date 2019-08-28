Domtar (UFS) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $24.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; V F (VFC) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 608,661 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 241,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 215,700 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, down from 456,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 978,022 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.68M shares to 18.62 million shares, valued at $30.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 884,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,718 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 62 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 57,663 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 220,081 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 22,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 45,183 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 216,646 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 0% or 6,934 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.04% or 18,412 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 751,644 shares. Bailard Inc owns 9,973 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 200,000 shares to 327,000 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 29,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 6,087 shares. Haverford holds 7,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foster Motley invested in 4,341 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 475,928 shares. Victory Capital owns 37,682 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18,965 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 3,578 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 151,669 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com invested in 33,115 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 7,615 were accumulated by Bath Savings. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 50,302 shares. Moreover, Department Mb Bancshares N A has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 36 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 17,100 shares. 1,240 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company.