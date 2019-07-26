Domtar (UFS) Holder Group One Trading LP Lifted Its Position; Alliant (LNT) Market Value Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake by $545,153

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 797,895 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6632.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,934 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, up from 103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 475,289 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares to 220,055 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 26.84 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliant Energy common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Chairman and CEO Patricia L. Kampling announces retirement; John O. Larsen named new Chairman and CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.13M shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 9,217 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ent Finance Services Corp has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Miller Howard Invs New York reported 27,631 shares stake. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Old Republic Intl Corporation reported 0.6% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 56,395 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Boston Prtn has 0.07% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 496 are owned by Management Incorporated. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 0.01% or 382,610 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “RANKED: Executives at Charlotte-based Nucor among top Trump donors – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 22, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (Put) by 12,900 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (Call) by 219,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limi (NYSE:NAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 5,700 shares. 133,285 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Lazard Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 36,689 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 254,650 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 45,183 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 118,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 23,608 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,953 are held by J Goldman & L P. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 101,225 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 84,447 shares. Ent Service Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 150 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 9,091 shares. 6,600 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co. 9,642 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv.