Domtar (UFS) EPS Estimated At $0.76; Shorts at Trex Company (TREX) Lowered By 0.12%

Analysts expect Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report $0.76 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.70 EPS change or 47.95% from last quarter’s $1.46 EPS. UFS’s profit would be $47.56 million giving it 11.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Domtar Corporation’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 716,934 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. TREX’s SI was 10.07 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 10.08 million shares previously. With 855,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s short sellers to cover TREX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 377,358 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar has $5600 highest and $3900 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 38.77% above currents $34.23 stock price. Domtar had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) on Wednesday, July 3 to “Underperform” rating.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 7.63 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 43.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

