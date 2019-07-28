Domtar (UFS) Analysts See $1.33 EPS; Trueblue (TBI) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Trueblue Inc (TBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 82 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 70 cut down and sold their positions in Trueblue Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 36.68 million shares, down from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Trueblue Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Domtar Corporation (TSE:UFS) to report $1.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. T_UFS’s profit would be $83.84 million giving it 10.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.91 EPS previously, Domtar Corporation’s analysts see -30.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 21,298 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (TSE:UFS) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 1.5% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 90,879 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 426,699 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 143,000 shares.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TBI’s profit will be $23.29M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $909.46 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.