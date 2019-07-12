Domtar (UFS) Analysts See $1.33 EPS; Last Week Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brew Alliance had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Maxim Group maintained Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. See Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

17/01/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Initiates Coverage On

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $321.32 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 17,091 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW)