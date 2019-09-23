Domtar Corporation (UFS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Paper & Paper Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Domtar Corporation has 98.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Domtar Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.05% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Domtar Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.10% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Domtar Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar Corporation N/A 43 8.85 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Domtar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Domtar Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Domtar Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.83

$47.5 is the average price target of Domtar Corporation, with a potential upside of 35.52%. The potential upside of the rivals is -7.27%. Based on the results given earlier, Domtar Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Domtar Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domtar Corporation -0.24% -4.26% -6.89% -8.32% -11.76% 20.84% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Domtar Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Domtar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Domtar Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.23 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Domtar Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domtar Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Domtar Corporation is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.91. Competitively, Domtar Corporation’s rivals are 52.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Domtar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Domtar Corporation’s competitors beat Domtar Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also offers commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company provides papers for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, labels and other coating, and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications comprising carrier papers, treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes absorbent hygiene products consisting of adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand names. Additionally, the company offers branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. Domtar Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.