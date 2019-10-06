Domtar Corporation (UFS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Paper & Paper Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Domtar Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.73% of all Paper & Paper Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Domtar Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.05% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Domtar Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar Corporation 183,411,626.54% 12.20% 6.10% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Domtar Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar Corporation 62.47M 34 8.85 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Domtar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Domtar Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Domtar Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.83

$47.5 is the average price target of Domtar Corporation, with a potential upside of 38.77%. As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of -7.27%. Given Domtar Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domtar Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Domtar Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domtar Corporation -0.24% -4.26% -6.89% -8.32% -11.76% 20.84% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Domtar Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domtar Corporation are 2.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Domtar Corporation’s competitors have 2.23 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domtar Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domtar Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.91 shows that Domtar Corporation is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Domtar Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Domtar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Domtar Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Domtar Corporation.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also offers commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company provides papers for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, labels and other coating, and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications comprising carrier papers, treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes absorbent hygiene products consisting of adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand names. Additionally, the company offers branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. Domtar Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.