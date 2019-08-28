Domtar Corporation (UFS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Paper & Paper Products companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Domtar Corporation has 98.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Domtar Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Domtar Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar Corporation 0.00% 12.20% 6.10% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar Corporation N/A 45 8.85 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

Domtar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Domtar Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Domtar Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

With consensus target price of $47.5, Domtar Corporation has a potential upside of 46.51%. The peers have a potential upside of 8.46%. With higher probable upside potential for Domtar Corporation’s rivals, analysts think Domtar Corporation is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Domtar Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domtar Corporation -0.24% -4.26% -6.89% -8.32% -11.76% 20.84% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year Domtar Corporation has weaker performance than Domtar Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Domtar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Domtar Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.23 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Domtar Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domtar Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Domtar Corporation has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Domtar Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.53 which is 52.63% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Domtar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Domtar Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also offers commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company provides papers for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, labels and other coating, and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications comprising carrier papers, treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes absorbent hygiene products consisting of adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand names. Additionally, the company offers branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. Domtar Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.