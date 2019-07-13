Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 5.57 N/A -5.90 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 9 6.71 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Domo Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Domo Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Domo Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Red Violet Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Red Violet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$41.5 is Domo Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 34.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Red Violet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 11.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Domo Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.2% of Red Violet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37%

For the past year Domo Inc. has stronger performance than Red Violet Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.