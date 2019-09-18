Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Both Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 31 3.10 N/A -5.39 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 57 11.30 N/A -1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Domo Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Domo Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Domo Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Domo Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Domo Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 39.98%. Competitively the consensus target price of PROS Holdings Inc. is $69, which is potential 10.77% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Domo Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Domo Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Domo Inc. was less bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Domo Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.