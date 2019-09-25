Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 31 2.93 N/A -5.39 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Domo Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Domo Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Domo Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 48.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Domo Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 12.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Domo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.