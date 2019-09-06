Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 4.56 N/A -5.39 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Domo Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domo Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Liquidity

Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor One Horizon Group Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domo Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc.’s upside potential is 64.62% at a $41.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 8.7% respectively. About 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% are One Horizon Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Domo Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.