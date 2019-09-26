Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 31 2.86 N/A -5.39 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 highlights Domo Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domo Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, NetSol Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Domo Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 51.33% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Domo Inc. shares and 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Domo Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Domo Inc. had bullish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.