Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

As Application Software businesses, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 31 3.08 N/A -5.39 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.23 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domo Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Domo Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.45% for Domo Inc. with average price target of $25. On the other hand, Instructure Inc.’s potential upside is 43.44% and its average price target is $56. Based on the data delivered earlier, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than Domo Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Domo Inc. shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Domo Inc. has stronger performance than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats Domo Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.