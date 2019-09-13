Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

We are comparing Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 2.94 N/A -5.39 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.64 N/A -0.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Domo Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Liquidity

Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CounterPath Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Domo Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Domo Inc. and CounterPath Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Domo Inc. has a 46.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 5.8% respectively. Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year Domo Inc. has stronger performance than CounterPath Corporation

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CounterPath Corporation.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.