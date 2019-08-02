Domo Inc. (DOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 33 4.83 N/A -5.39 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.21 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Domo Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Domo Inc. and Cloudera Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Domo Inc. is $41.5, with potential upside of 55.55%. Cloudera Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 142.42% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than Domo Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Domo Inc. and Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Domo Inc. had bullish trend while Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Domo Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.